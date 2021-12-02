Palmer D. (Nelson) Eckert
Service: Memorial Service
Name: Palmer D. (Nelson) Eckert
Pronunciation: 
Age: 70
From: Maryville, Missouri
Previous: 
Day and Date: Monday, December 6, 2021
Time: 2:00pm
Location: Price Funeral Home, Maryville, Missouri
Visitation Location: 
Visitation Day and Date: 
Visitation Start: 
Visitation End: 
Memorials: American Diabetes Association
Funeral Home:Price Funeral Home, Maryville, Missouri
Cemetery: Gaynor-Long Branch Cemetery, Parnell, Missouri
Notes: No visitation will be held

