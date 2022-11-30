Pam Carbaugh
Service:Funeral Service 
Name:Pam Carbaugh 
Pronunciation: 
Age:65 
From:Red Oak
Previous: 
Day and Date:Monday, December 5, 2022 
Time:10:30 AM 
Location:Sellergren-Lindell-DeMarce Funeral Home 
Visitation Location:Sellergren-Lindell-DeMarce Funeral Home 
Visitation Day and Date:Sunday, December 4, 2022 
Visitation Start:2:00 PM 
Visitation End:4:00 PM 
Memorials:Memorials may be made in Pam's name for future designation by her family. 
Funeral Home:Sellergren-Lindell-DeMarce Funeral Home, Red Oak, Iowa 
Cemetery:Evergreen Cemetery, Red Oak 
Notes:

Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at www.sldfuneralhome.com 

