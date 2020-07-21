|Service:
A Celebration of Life
|Name:
|Pam Juhl-Mennes
|Pronunciation:
|Jewl-Menez
|Age:
|76
|From:
|Atlantic, Iowa
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Friday, July 24, 2020
|Time:
|10:30 a.m.
|Location:
|Lewis Community Center in Lewis, IA
|Visitation Location:
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Visitation Start:
|Visitation End:
|Memorials:
|Funeral Home:
|Roland Funeral Home, Atlantic, IA
|Cemetery:
|Burial will be in the Oakwood Cemetery in Lewis, Iowa
|Notes:
Pam Juhl-Mennes, 76, of Atlantic, Iowa, died Monday, July 20, 2020, at the University of Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha.
A Celebration of Life service will be held at 10:30 a.m., Friday, July 24, 2020, at the Lewis Community Center. The wearing of a facemask is optional, and some will be available for those that wish to wear one. The family invites you to join them for a time of food and fellowship immediately following the service.
Roland Funeral Home
