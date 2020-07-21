Service:

A Celebration of Life 

Name:Pam Juhl-Mennes
Pronunciation:Jewl-Menez
Age:76
From:Atlantic, Iowa
Previous: 
Day and Date:Friday, July 24, 2020
Time:10:30 a.m.
Location:Lewis Community Center in Lewis, IA
Visitation Location: 
Visitation Day and Date: 
Visitation Start: 
Visitation End: 
Memorials: 
Funeral Home:Roland Funeral Home, Atlantic, IA
Cemetery:Burial will be in the Oakwood Cemetery in Lewis, Iowa
Notes:

Pam Juhl-Mennes, 76, of Atlantic, Iowa, died Monday, July 20, 2020, at the University of Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha.

A Celebration of Life service will be held at 10:30 a.m., Friday, July 24, 2020, at the Lewis Community Center. The wearing of a facemask is optional, and some will be available for those that wish to wear one. The family invites you to join them for a time of food and fellowship immediately following the service.


Roland Funeral Service is caring for Pamela's family and her arrangements. Condolences may be left at www.rolandfuneralservice.com.