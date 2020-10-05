|Service:
|Funeral Services
|Name:
|Pam Straka
|Age:
|63
|From:
|Atlantic, Iowa
|Day and Date:
|Friday, October 9, 2020
|Time:
|10:30 a.m.
|Location:
|Roland Funeral Home in Atlantic
|Funeral Home:
|Roland Funeral Home, Atlantic, IA
|Cemetery:
|Interment will be in the Brighton Township cemetery northeast of Marne.
Pam Straka, 63, of Atlantic, Iowa, died Friday, October 2, 2020, at Iowa Methodist Hospital, Des Moines, Iowa.
There will be an open visitation on Thursday, October 8, 2020, from 12:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. at the Roland Funeral Home. No family visitation will be held.
Roland Funeral Service is caring for Pam's’ family and her arrangements. Condolences may be left at www.rolandfuneralservice.com.
