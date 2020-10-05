Pam Straka
Buy Now
Service:Funeral Services
Name:Pam Straka
Pronunciation:Strah -ka
Age:63
From:Atlantic, Iowa
Previous: 
Day and Date: Friday, October 9, 2020
Time: 10:30 a.m.
Location: Roland Funeral Home in Atlantic
Open Visitation Location: Roland Funeral Home in Atlantic
Visitation Day and Date: 
Visitation Start: 
Visitation End: 
Memorials: 
Funeral Home:Roland Funeral Home, Atlantic, IA
Cemetery:Interment will be in the Brighton Township cemetery northeast of Marne.
Notes:

Pam Straka, 63, of Atlantic, Iowa, died Friday, October 2, 2020, at Iowa Methodist Hospital, Des Moines, Iowa.

There will be an open visitation on Thursday, October 8, 2020, from 12:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. at the Roland Funeral Home. No family visitation will be held.

Roland Funeral Service is caring for Pam's’ family and her arrangements.   Condolences may be left at www.rolandfuneralservice.com.

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.