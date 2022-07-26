Pamela A. Cooper, 74, Fairfax, Missouri
Service: Funeral Service
Name: Pamela A. Cooper
Pronunciation: 
Age: 74
From: Fairfax, Missouri
Previous: 
Day and Date: Friday, July 29, 2022
Time: 11:00 A.M.
Location: First Lutheran Church, Rock Port
Visitation Location: First Lutheran Church, Rock Port
Visitation Day and Date: There is no scheduled family visitation.
Visitation Start: 
Visitation End: 
Memorials:

 English Grove Cemetery, Fairfax, Missouri.

Funeral Home: Minter Funeral Chapel, Rock Port, Missouri.
Cemetery: English Grove Cemetery, Fairfax.
Notes: www.minterfuneralchapels.com

