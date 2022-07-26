|Service:
|Funeral Service
|Name:
|Pamela A. Cooper
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|74
|From:
|Fairfax, Missouri
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Friday, July 29, 2022
|Time:
|11:00 A.M.
|Location:
|First Lutheran Church, Rock Port
|Visitation Location:
|First Lutheran Church, Rock Port
|Visitation Day and Date:
|There is no scheduled family visitation.
|Visitation Start:
|Visitation End:
|Memorials:
English Grove Cemetery, Fairfax, Missouri.
|Funeral Home:
|Minter Funeral Chapel, Rock Port, Missouri.
|Cemetery:
|English Grove Cemetery, Fairfax.
|Notes:
|www.minterfuneralchapels.com
Pamela A. Cooper, 74, Fairfax, Missouri
Minter Funeral Chapel
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Upcoming Birthdays
-
Jul 26
-
Jul 26
-
Jul 27
-
Jul 27
-
Jul 28
-
Jul 28