|Service:
|Funeral
|Name:
|Pamela Faye (Blunt) Meadows
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|75
|From:
|Maitland, MO
|Previous:
|Henderson, IA
|Day and Date:
|Saturday, July 10, 2021
|Time:
|11:00 AM
|Location:
|Maitland, MO Christian Church
|Visitation Location:
|At the church
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Saturday, July 10, 2021
|Visitation Start:
|10:00 AM
|Visitation End:
|11:00 AM
|Memorials:
|Maitland Christian, Maitland, MO
|Funeral Home:
|Bram Funeral Home, Maryville MO
|Cemetery:
|Burial at 2 PM Saturday, at Wesley Chapel Cemetery, Hastings, IA
|Notes:
|Pamela passed away on Tuesday, July 6, 2021, in Maryville, MO. www.bramfuneralhome.com
Pamela F. Meadows, 75, Maitland, MO
