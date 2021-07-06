Pamela F. Meadows
Service:Funeral 
Name:Pamela Faye (Blunt) Meadows 
Pronunciation: 
Age:75
From:Maitland, MO 
Previous:Henderson, IA 
Day and Date:Saturday, July 10, 2021 
Time:11:00 AM 
Location:Maitland, MO Christian Church
Visitation Location:At the church
Visitation Day and Date:Saturday, July 10, 2021 
Visitation Start:10:00 AM 
Visitation End:11:00 AM 
Memorials:Maitland Christian, Maitland, MO 
Funeral Home:Bram Funeral Home, Maryville MO
Cemetery:Burial at 2 PM Saturday, at Wesley Chapel Cemetery, Hastings, IA 
Notes:Pamela passed away on Tuesday, July 6, 2021, in Maryville, MO.  www.bramfuneralhome.com

