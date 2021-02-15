|Service:
|Funeral
|Name:
|Pamela Hostetter-Oldaker
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|76
|From:
|Glenwood, IA
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Saturday, February 20, 2021
|Time:
|1:00 p.m.
|Location:
|First Congregational Church U.C.C. - Glenwood
|Visitation Location:
|Loess Hills Funeral Home - Glenwood
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Friday, February 19, 2021
|Visitation Start:
|5:00 p.m.
|Visitation End:
|7:00 p.m.
|Memorials:
|First Congregational Church U.C.C. - Glenwood
|Funeral Home:
|Loess Hills Funeral Home - Glenwood
|Cemetery:
|Glenwood Cemetery
|Notes:
Condolences may be shared on her tribute page at www.loesshillsfuneralhome.com
Pamela Hostetter-Oldaker, 76, Glenwood, IA
Loess Hills Funeral Homes
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.