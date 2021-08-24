Service:Funeral 
Name:Pamela King
Pronunciation: 
Age:71 
From:Belton, Missouri 
Previous: 
Day and Date:Saturday, August 28, 2021 
Time:2:00 p.m. 
Location:Sellergren-Lindell-DeMarce Funeral Home, Red Oak, Iowa 
Visitation Location:Sellergren-Lindell-DeMarce Funeral Home 
Visitation Day and Date:Saturday, August 28, 2021 
Visitation Start:12:00 noon
Visitation End:2:00 p.m. 
Memorials: 
Funeral Home:Sellergren-Lindell-DeMarce Funeral Home, Red Oak, Iowa 
Cemetery:Mamre Cemetery, Stanton, Iowa
Notes:

Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at www.sldfuneralhome.com

 

