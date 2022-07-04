Pamela Madsen
Service: Celebration of Life
Name: Pamela Madsen
Pronunciation: 
Age: 61
From: Glenwood, IA
Previous: Malvern, IA
Day and Date: Thursday, July 7, 2022
Time: 6:30 p.m.
Location: Loess Hills Funeral Home - Glenwood
Visitation Location: Loess Hills Funeral Home - Glenwood
Visitation Day and Date: Thursday, July 7, 2022
Visitation Start: 5:00 p.m.
Visitation End: 7:00 p.m.
Memorials: Family will direct memorials
Funeral Home:Loess Hills Funeral Home - Glenwood
Cemetery: 
Notes:

NOTE: An additional visitation will be held in Graettinger, IA, on Friday, July 8, 2022 at Bethel Lutheran Church, from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Church services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, July 9, 2022 at Bethel Lutheran Church in Graettinger. 

Condolences may be shared on her tribute page at  https://www.loesshillsfuneralhome.com/obituary/646579/pamela-madsen/

