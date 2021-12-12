Service:Pending Mass of Christian Burial
Name:Pamela "Pam" Ponton
Pronunciation:Pon-tun 
Age:72
From:Shenandoah, IA
Previous: 
Day and Date: 
Time: 
Location:St. Mary's Catholic Church in Shenandoah
Visitation Location:Hackett-Livingston Funeral Home of Shenandoah
Visitation Date: 
Visitation Start: 
Visitation End: 
Memorials: 
Funeral Home:Hackett-Livingston Funeral Home of Shenandoah
Burial:Rose Hill Cemetery
Notes:

Pam passed away on Saturday, December 11, 2021 at University of Iowa Hospital in Iowa City.

Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at www.hackettlivingston.com.

