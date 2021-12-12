|Service:
|Pending Mass of Christian Burial
|Name:
|Pamela "Pam" Ponton
|Pronunciation:
|Pon-tun
|Age:
|72
|From:
|Shenandoah, IA
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Time:
|Location:
|St. Mary's Catholic Church in Shenandoah
|Visitation Location:
|Hackett-Livingston Funeral Home of Shenandoah
|Visitation Date:
|Visitation Start:
|Visitation End:
|Memorials:
|Funeral Home:
|Hackett-Livingston Funeral Home of Shenandoah
|Burial:
|Rose Hill Cemetery
|Notes:
Pam passed away on Saturday, December 11, 2021 at University of Iowa Hospital in Iowa City.
Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at www.hackettlivingston.com.
Pamela "Pam" Ponton, 72 of Shenandoah, IA
Hackett Livingston Funeral Home
