Service: Graveside Memorial
Name: Pamela Parker
Pronunciation: 
Age: 64
From:New Market, Iowa 
Previous: 
Day and Date: Tuesday, July 7, 2020
Time: 10:30 a.m.
Location: Maple Hill Cemetery, New Market, Iowa
Visitation Location: Ritchie Funeral Home, Clarinda, Iowa
Visitation Day and Date: Monday, July 6, 2020
Visitation Start: 8:00 a.m.
Visitation End: 5:00 p.m.
Memorials: In her name
Funeral Home:Ritchie Funeral Home of Clarinda, Iowa
Cemetery: Maple Hill Cemetery, College Springs, Iowa
Notes:

Pam passed away Sunday, June 28, 2020 at her residence in New Market, Iowa. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.ritchiefuneralhome.com

