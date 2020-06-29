|Service:
|Graveside Memorial
|Name:
|Pamela Parker
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|64
|From:
|New Market, Iowa
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Tuesday, July 7, 2020
|Time:
|10:30 a.m.
|Location:
|Maple Hill Cemetery, New Market, Iowa
|Visitation Location:
|Ritchie Funeral Home, Clarinda, Iowa
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Monday, July 6, 2020
|Visitation Start:
|8:00 a.m.
|Visitation End:
|5:00 p.m.
|Memorials:
|In her name
|Funeral Home:
|Ritchie Funeral Home of Clarinda, Iowa
|Cemetery:
|Maple Hill Cemetery, College Springs, Iowa
|Notes:
Pam passed away Sunday, June 28, 2020 at her residence in New Market, Iowa. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.ritchiefuneralhome.com
https://www.facebook.com/pages/Ritchie-Funeral-Home/169782679712324
Pamela Parker, 64, New Market, Iowa
Ritchie Funeral Home
