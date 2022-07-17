|Service:
|Mass of Christian Burial
|Name:
|Pam Schroder
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|49
|From:
|Oakland
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Thursday, July 21, 2022
|Time:
|1:30 PM
|Location:
|St. Mary's Catholic Church - Avoca
|Visitation Location:
|St. Mary's Catholic Church - Avoca
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Wednesday, July 20, 2022
|Visitation Start:
|5:00 PM
|Visitation End:
|7:30 PM
|Memorials:
|Funeral Home:
|Rieken Vieth Funeral Home - Oakland
|Cemetery:
|Oaklawn Cemetery
|Notes:
Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at www.riekenfuneralhome.com.
