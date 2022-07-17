Service: Mass of Christian Burial
Name: Pam Schroder
Pronunciation: 
Age: 49
From: Oakland
Previous: 
Day and Date: Thursday, July 21, 2022
Time: 1:30 PM
Location: St. Mary's Catholic Church - Avoca
Visitation Location: St. Mary's Catholic Church - Avoca
Visitation Day and Date: Wednesday, July 20, 2022
Visitation Start: 5:00 PM
Visitation End: 7:30 PM
Memorials: 
Funeral Home: Rieken Vieth Funeral Home - Oakland
Cemetery: Oaklawn Cemetery
Notes:

