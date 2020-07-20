|Service:
|Funeral
|Name:
|Pam Stiverson
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|61
|From:
|Clarinda, IA
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Saturday, July 25, 2020
|Time:
|2 pm
|Location:
|Shambaugh Church of God
|Visitation Location:
|Walker-Merrick-Billings Funeral Chapel
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Friday, July 24, 2020
|Visitation Start:
|6 pm
|Visitation End:
|8 pm
|Memorials:
|Family choice
|Funeral Home:
|Walker-Merrick-Billings & Wolfe-Billings Funeral Chapels
|Cemetery:
|Hawleyville Cemetery
|Notes:
There will be an open visitation from 11am to 6 pm for those who wish to come.
Condolences may be left at www.WalkerMerrickWolfe.com
Pamela Stiverson, 61, Clarinda, IA
Walker-Merrick-Billings & Wolfe-Billings Funeral Chapels
