|Service:
|Funeral Services
|Name:
|Pastor Donna R. (Dankof) Boren
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|74
|From:
|Plattsmouth, NE
|Previous:
|Hamburg, IA
|Day and Date:
|Thursday; August 13, 2020
|Time:
|11:00 a.m.
|Location:
|St. Paul's United Church of Christ ~ Plattsmouth, NE
|Visitation Location:
|St. Paul's United Church of Christ ~ Plattsmouth, NE
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Wednesday; August 12, 2020
|Visitation Start:
|6:00 p.m.
|Visitation End:
|8:00 p.m.
|Memorials:
|To St. Paul's United Church of Christ ~ Plattsmouth, NE
|Funeral Home:
|Rash-Gude Funeral Home ~ Hamburg, IA
|Cemetery:
|2 p.m. graveside services Thursday at Mt. Olive Cemetery~rural Hamburg,
|Notes:
|Pastor Donna passed away on August, 6, 2020. She was currently the pastor at St. Paul's United Church of Christ in Plattsmouth Remembrances may be left at www.gudefuneralhomes.com
Pastor Donna R. Boren, 74 of Plattsmouth, NE
Gude Family Funeral Homes
