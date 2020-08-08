Service: Funeral Services
Name: Pastor Donna R. (Dankof) Boren
Age: 74
From: Plattsmouth, NE
Previous: Hamburg, IA
Day and Date: Thursday; August 13, 2020
Time: 11:00 a.m.
Location: St. Paul's United Church of Christ ~ Plattsmouth, NE
Visitation Location: St. Paul's United Church of Christ ~ Plattsmouth, NE
Visitation Day and Date: Wednesday; August 12, 2020
Visitation Start: 6:00 p.m.
Visitation End: 8:00 p.m.
Memorials: To St. Paul's United Church of Christ ~ Plattsmouth, NE
Funeral Home: Rash-Gude Funeral Home ~ Hamburg, IA
Cemetery: 2 p.m. graveside services Thursday at Mt. Olive Cemetery~rural Hamburg, 
Notes:Pastor Donna passed away on August, 6, 2020.  She was currently the pastor at St. Paul's United Church of Christ in Plattsmouth  Remembrances may be left at www.gudefuneralhomes.com