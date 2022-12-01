Service: Funeral
Name: Pastor Mel Smith
Pronunciation: 
Age: 85
From: Henderson, Iowa
Previous: 
Day and Date: Monday, December 5, 2022
Time: 10:30 AM
Location: Henderson Christian Church-Henderson, Iowa
Visitation Location: Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel-Red Oak, Iowa
Visitation Day and Date: Sunday, December 4, 2022
Visitation Start: 3 PM
Visitation End: 5 PM
Memorials: 
Funeral Home: Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel-Red Oak, Iowa
Cemetery: Farm Creek Cemetery at Henderson, Iowa
Notes:a complete obituary may be viewed at www.nblfuneralchapel.com

