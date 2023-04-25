|Service:
|Services will be held at a later date.
|Pat Mailander
|May-lander
|77
|Atlantic, Iowa
|Formerly of Wiota
Memorials may be directed to the Pat Mailander Family, in care of Roland Funeral Service, P.O. Box 129, Atlantic, IA 50022, and will be designated to various charities in her memory.
|Roland Funeral Home, Atlantic, IA
Pat Mailander, 77, of Atlantic, and formerly of Wiota, passed away at Heritage House in Atlantic on Tuesday, April 25, 2023.
Roland Funeral Service is caring for Pat’s family and her arrangements. Condolences may be left at www.rolandfuneralservice.com.
