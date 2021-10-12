Pat Murphy
Service: Graveside Memorial Service
Name: Pat Murphy
Pronunciation: 
Age: 77
From: The Villages, Florida
Previous: Red Oak, Iowa
Day and Date: Saturday, October 16, 2021
Time: 11 AM
Location: Evergreen Cemetery-Red Oak, Iowa
Visitation Location: Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel-Red Oak, Iowa
Visitation Day and Date: Saturday, October 16, 2021
Visitation Start: 9 AM
Visitation End: 11 AM
Memorials: 
Funeral Home: Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel-Red Oak, Iowa
Cemetery: Evergreen Cemetery-Red Oak, Iowa
Notes:a complete obituary may be viewed at www.nblfuneralchapel.com

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.