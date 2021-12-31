Service:Pending
Name:Pat Stanbrough
Pronunciation: 
Age:53
From:Shenandoah, Iowa
Previous: 
Day and Date: 
Time: 
Location: 
Visitation Location: 
Visitation Date: 
Visitation Start: 
Visitation End: 
Memorials: 
Funeral Home:Hackett-Livingston Funeral Home of Shenandoah
Burial of Cremains: 
Notes:

Pat passed away on Thursday, December 30, 2021 at Nebraska Medicine in Omaha, Nebraska.

Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at www.hackettlivingston.com.

