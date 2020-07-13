|Service:
|Funeral
|Name:
|Patricia Ann Christian
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|76
|From:
|Maitland, MO
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Thursday, July 16, 2020
|Time:
|2:00 PM
|Location:
|Maitland, MO Christian Church
|Visitation Location:
|At the church
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Wednesday, July 15, 2020
|Visitation Start:
|6:00 PM
|Visitation End:
|8:00 PM
|Memorials:
|In Patricia's name to the Maitland Christian Church, 200 S. 4th St. Maitland, MO 64466
|Funeral Home:
|Bram Funeral Home, Maryville MO
|Cemetery:
|Prairie Home Cemetery, Graham, MO
|Notes:
|Patricia passed away on Sunday, July 12, 2020, at the North Kansas City Hospital with family at her side. www.bramfuneralhome.com
