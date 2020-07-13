Patricia A. Christian
Service:Funeral
Name:Patricia Ann Christian 
Pronunciation: 
Age:76 
From:Maitland, MO 
Previous: 
Day and Date:Thursday, July 16, 2020
Time:2:00 PM 
Location:Maitland, MO Christian Church
Visitation Location:At the church
Visitation Day and Date:Wednesday, July 15, 2020 
Visitation Start:6:00 PM 
Visitation End:8:00 PM 
Memorials:In Patricia's name to the Maitland Christian Church, 200 S. 4th St. Maitland, MO 64466
Funeral Home:Bram Funeral Home, Maryville MO
Cemetery:Prairie Home Cemetery, Graham, MO 
Notes:Patricia passed away on Sunday, July 12, 2020, at the North Kansas City Hospital with family at her side. www.bramfuneralhome.com