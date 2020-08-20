Patricia A. Hall, 87, of Farragut, Iowa
Service:Pending Funeral
Name:Patricia A. (Michel) Hall
Pronunciation: 
Age:87
From:Farragut, Iowa
Previous: 
Day and Date: 
Time: 
Location: 
Visitation Location: 
Visitation Day and Date: 
Visitation Start: 
Visitation End: 
Memorials:St. Paul's Lutheran Church - Rural Northboro
Funeral Home:Nishna Valley Funeral & Cremation Service in Shenandoah
Cemetery:Farragut Cemetery 
Notes:Patricia passed away on Tuesday morning, August 18, 2020 in Perry, Iowa. Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at: swimemorial.com

