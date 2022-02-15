|Service:
|Funeral Service
|Name:
|Patricia Wehling
|Pronunciation:
|Way-ling
|Age:
|82
|From:
|Nebr. City
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Monday, Feb. 21, 2022
|Time:
|10:30 a.m.
|Location:
|First Presbyterian Church - Nebr. City
|Visitation Location:
|Gude Mortuary - Nebr. City
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Sunday, Feb. 20
|Visitation Start:
|5 p.m.
|Visitation End:
|7 p.m.
|Memorials:
|Shriners Children Hospital
|Funeral Home:
|Gude Mortuary - Nebr. City
|Cemetery:
|Burial will be at a later date
|Notes:
|Remembrances may be shared at www.gudefuneralhomes.com
Patricia A. Wehling, 82, Nebr. City
Gude Family Funeral Homes
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Upcoming Birthdays
-
Feb 15
-
Feb 15
-
Feb 15
-
Feb 15
-
Feb 16
-
Feb 16
-
Feb 17
-
Feb 17
-
Feb 17
-
Feb 17