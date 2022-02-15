Patricia Wehling
Service: Funeral Service
Name: Patricia Wehling
Pronunciation: Way-ling
Age: 82
From: Nebr. City
Previous: 
Day and Date: Monday, Feb. 21, 2022
Time: 10:30 a.m.
Location: First Presbyterian Church - Nebr. City
Visitation Location: Gude Mortuary - Nebr. City
Visitation Day and Date: Sunday, Feb. 20
Visitation Start: 5 p.m.
Visitation End: 7 p.m.
Memorials: Shriners Children Hospital
Funeral Home: Gude Mortuary - Nebr. City
Cemetery: Burial will be at a later date
Notes:Remembrances may be shared at www.gudefuneralhomes.com

