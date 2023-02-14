Patricia A. Turner
Service:Private Service
Name:Patricia Ann (Donaldson) Turner 
Age:86 
From:Maryville, MO 
Memorials:First Presbyterian Church Music Fund, Maryville, MO 
Funeral Home:Bram Funeral Home, Maryville MO
Cemetery:Miriam Cemetery, Maryville, MO. 
Notes:Pat passed away on Saturday, February 11, 2023, at the Maryville Living Center.  www.bramfuneralhome.com

