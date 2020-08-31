|Service:
|Memorial
|Name:
|Patricia Ann (Garrett) Hanson
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|96
|From:
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Sunday, September 5, 2020
|Time:
|2:00 p.m.
|Location:
|Braddyville Methodist Church
|Visitation Location:
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Visitation Start:
|Visitation End:
|Memorials:
|Funeral Home:
|Ritchie Funeral Home
|Cemetery:
|A Private Family Graveside Funeral was held
|Notes:
|Patricia passed away March 26, 2020.
