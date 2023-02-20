|Service:,
|Mass of Christian Burial
|Name:
|Patricia Ann (Kelley) Walker
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|85
|From:
|Rock Port, Missouri
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Friday, February 24, 2023
|Time:
|11:00 A.M.
|Location:
|St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church, Tarkio, Missouri
|Visitation Location:
There is no visitation.
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Visitation Start:
|Visitation End:
|Memorials:
|Atchison County Library or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.
|Funeral Home:
|Minter Funeral Chapel, Rock Port.
|Cemetery:
|2:00 P.M., Friday, Hunter Cemetery, Rock Port.
|Notes:
A Rosary will be recited at 10:00 A.M., prior to the service, Friday, February 24.
Patricia Ann (Kelley) Walker, 85, Rock Port, Missouri
Minter Funeral Chapel
