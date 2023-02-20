Patricia Ann (Kelley) Walker, 85, Rock Port, Missouri
Service:,  Mass of Christian Burial
Name: Patricia Ann (Kelley) Walker
Age: 85
From: Rock Port, Missouri
Day and Date: Friday, February 24, 2023
Time: 11:00 A.M.
Location: St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church, Tarkio, Missouri
 There is no visitation.

Memorials: Atchison County Library or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.
Funeral Home: Minter Funeral Chapel, Rock Port.
Cemetery: 2:00 P.M., Friday, Hunter Cemetery, Rock Port.
 A Rosary will be recited at 10:00 A.M., prior to the service, Friday, February 24.

 www.minterfuneralchapels.com

