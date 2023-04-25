Patricia Busbee
Service: Celebration of Life Gathering
Name: Patricia Busbee
Pronunciation: 
Age: 81
From: Hancock, IA
Previous: 
Day and Date: 
Time: 
Location: 
Visitation Location: Botna Bend Park - Hancock
Visitation Day and Date: Saturday, April 29, 2023
Visitation Start: 1:00 p.m.
Visitation End: 3:00 p.m.
Memorials: Directed to the family
Funeral Home:Loess Hills Funeral Home - Carson
Cemetery: 
Notes:

 Condolences may be shared on her tribute page at  https://www.loesshillsfuneralhome.com/obituary/650917/patricia-busbee/

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.