|Service:
|Funeral Service
|Name:
|Patty Straw
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|56
|From:
|Nebraska City
|Previous:
|Percival, IA
|Day and Date:
|Saturday; July 8, 2023
|Time:
|10:30 a.m.
|Location:
|Bethel Church ~ Nebr. City, NE
|Visitation Location:
|Gude Mortuary ~ Nebr. City, NE
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Friday; July 7, 2023
|Visitation Start:
|5:00 p.m.
|Visitation End:
|7:00 p.m.
|Memorials:
|To the Straw Family
|Funeral Home:
|Gude Mortuary ~ Nebr. City, NE
|Cemetery:
|Wyuka Cemetery ~ Nebr. City, NE
|Notes:
|Patty passed away Thursday; June 29, 2023 at St. Mary's Hospital in Nebr. City. Remembrances may be left at www.gudefuneralhomes.com.
Patricia C. "Patty" Straw, 56 of Nebr. City (formerly Percival, IA)
Gude Family Funeral Homes
