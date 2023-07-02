Patty Straw
Service: Funeral Service
Name: Patty Straw
Pronunciation: 
Age: 56
From: Nebraska City
Previous: Percival, IA
Day and Date: Saturday; July 8, 2023
Time: 10:30 a.m.
Location: Bethel Church ~ Nebr. City, NE
Visitation Location: Gude Mortuary ~ Nebr. City, NE
Visitation Day and Date: Friday; July 7, 2023
Visitation Start: 5:00 p.m.
Visitation End: 7:00 p.m.
Memorials: To the Straw Family
Funeral Home: Gude Mortuary ~ Nebr. City, NE
Cemetery: Wyuka Cemetery ~ Nebr. City, NE
Notes: Patty passed away Thursday; June 29, 2023 at St. Mary's Hospital in Nebr. City.  Remembrances may be left at www.gudefuneralhomes.com.

