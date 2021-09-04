Service: Funeral Service
Name: Patricia D. Wessler
Pronunciation: 
Age: 89
From: Tarkio, Missouri
Previous: 
Day and Date: Tuesday, September 7, 2021
Time: 10:30 A.M.
Location: St. John's Lutheran Church, Westboro, Missouri
Visitation Location: Davis Funeral Home, Tarkio
Visitation Day and Date: Monday, September 6, 2021
Visitation Start: 6:00 P.M.
Visitation End: 7:00 P.M.
Memorials: Tarkio Library or Community Hospital-Fairfax Auxiliary Scholarship Fund.
Funeral Home: Davis Funeral Home, Tarkio
Cemetery: St. John's Cemetery, Westboro
Notes:

 www.minterfuneralchapels.com

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.