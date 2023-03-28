Photo
Service:Memorial Service
Name:Patricia Hofmockel
Pronunciation: 
Age:77
From:O'Neill, NE 
Previous:  
Day and Date:Sunday, April 2, 2023
Time: 2:00 PM
Location:Hoy Kilnoski Funeral Home & Crematory 
Visitation Location: Hoy Kilnoski Funeral Home & Crematory 
Visitation Day and Date: Sunday, April 2, 2023
Visitation Time: 1:00 PM- 2:00 PM
  
Memorials:

Memorials are suggested to the family 

Funeral Home:Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home 
Cemetery: 
Notes:

To view her full obituary, please visit the website:

http://www.hoyfuneral.com

