Patricia Huntsman
Buy Now
Service:Funeral
Name:Patricia Huntsman
Pronunciation: 
Age:90
From:Red Oak, Iowa
Previous: 
Day and Date:Thursday, August 5, 2021
Time:10:30 AM
Location:Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel-Red Oak, Iowa
Visitation Location:Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel
Visitation Day and Date:Wednesday, August 4, 2021
Visitation Start:6:00 PM
Visitation End:7:00 PM
Memorials:First Christian Church or Montgomery County Memorial Court of Honor
Funeral Home:Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel-Red Oak, Iowa
Cemetery:Evergreen Cemetery-Red Oak, Iowa
Notes:a complete obituary may be viewed at www.nblfuneralchapel.com

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.