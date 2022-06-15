|Service:
|Funeral Mass
|Name:
|Patricia J. (Adams) Maher
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|86
|From:
|Red Oak, Iowa
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Saturday, June 18, 2022
|Time:
|10:30 AM
|Location:
|St. Mary's Catholic Church-Red Oak, Iowa
|Visitation Location:
|St. Mary's Catholic Church-Red Oak, Iowa
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Friday, June 17, 2022
|Visitation Start:
|Rosary at 6 PM with visitation with the family to follow
|Visitation End:
|8 PM
|Memorials:
|St. Mary's Catholic Church, Save Our Depot, Montgomery County Family YMCA, the School Beyond School Program, Red Oak Childhood Development Center, Sunshine-N-Rainbows, or any charity that will help children.
|Funeral Home:
|Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel-Red Oak, Iowa
|Cemetery:
|Evergreen Cemetery-Red Oak, Iowa
|Notes:
|a complete obituary may be viewed at www.nblfuneralchapel.com
Patricia J. (Adams) Maher, 86, of Red Oak, Iowa
