Pat Maher
Service: Funeral Mass
Name: Patricia J. (Adams) Maher
Pronunciation: 
Age: 86
From: Red Oak, Iowa
Previous: 
Day and Date: Saturday, June 18, 2022
Time: 10:30 AM
Location: St. Mary's Catholic Church-Red Oak, Iowa
Visitation Location: St. Mary's Catholic Church-Red Oak, Iowa
Visitation Day and Date: Friday, June 17, 2022
Visitation Start: Rosary at 6 PM with visitation with the family to follow
Visitation End: 8 PM
Memorials: St. Mary's Catholic Church, Save Our Depot, Montgomery County Family YMCA, the School Beyond School Program, Red Oak Childhood Development Center, Sunshine-N-Rainbows, or any charity that will help children.
Funeral Home: Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel-Red Oak, Iowa
Cemetery: Evergreen Cemetery-Red Oak, Iowa
Notes:a complete obituary may be viewed at www.nblfuneralchapel.com

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.