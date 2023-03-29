Patricia L. Robbins
Service:Memorial Visitation 
Name:Patricia Lee (Blair) Robbins 
Pronunciation: 
Age:89
From:Maryville, MO 
Previous:Rosendale, MO 
Day and Date:Friday, March 31, 2023 
Time:5-7:00 PM
Location:Bram Funeral Home 
Visitation Location:  
Visitation Day and Date: 
Visitation Start: 
Visitation End: 
Memorials:In Pat's name to the Audio-Reader, 1120 West 11th Street, Lawrence, Kansas 66044.  Audio-Reader is an audio information service for people who are blind, visionally impaired, or print disabled, throughout western Missouri and Kansas. 
Funeral Home:Bram Funeral Home, Maryville MO
Cemetery:Nodaway Memorial Gardens, Maryville, MO, at a later date.
Notes:Pat passed away in Maryville on February 9, 2023.  www.bramfuneralhome.com

