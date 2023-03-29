|Service:
|Memorial Visitation
|Name:
|Patricia Lee (Blair) Robbins
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|89
|From:
|Maryville, MO
|Previous:
|Rosendale, MO
|Day and Date:
|Friday, March 31, 2023
|Time:
|5-7:00 PM
|Location:
|Bram Funeral Home
|Visitation Location:
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Visitation Start:
|Visitation End:
|Memorials:
|In Pat's name to the Audio-Reader, 1120 West 11th Street, Lawrence, Kansas 66044. Audio-Reader is an audio information service for people who are blind, visionally impaired, or print disabled, throughout western Missouri and Kansas.
|Funeral Home:
|Bram Funeral Home, Maryville MO
|Cemetery:
|Nodaway Memorial Gardens, Maryville, MO, at a later date.
|Notes:
|Pat passed away in Maryville on February 9, 2023. www.bramfuneralhome.com
Patricia L. Robbins, 89, Maryville, MO
Bram Funeral Home
