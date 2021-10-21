|Service:
|Celebration of Life
|Name:
|Patricia Lutz
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|82
|From:
|Nebraska City
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Time:
|Location:
|Visitation Location:
|Sidney American Legion
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Sunday, October 24, 2021
|Visitation Start:
|2:00pm
|Visitation End:
|4:00pm
|Memorials:
|Funeral Home:
|Cemetery:
|Notes:
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Upcoming Birthdays
-
Oct 21
-
Oct 22
-
Oct 22
-
Oct 22
-
Oct 22
-
Oct 23
-
Oct 23
-
Oct 23
-
Oct 23
-
Oct 23
Anniversaries
-
Oct 21
-
Oct 23