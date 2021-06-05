Patricia "Pat" Fisher
Service:Funeral 
Name:Patricia "Pat" Fisher
Age:89
From:Fairfax, Missouri
Day and Date:Tuesday, June 8, 2021
Time:1:00 PM
Location:Fairfax Presbyterian Church, Fairfax, Missouri
Visitation Location:Schooler Funeral Home, Fairfax, MO
Visitation Day and Date:Monday, June 7, 2021, 
Visitation Start:5:00 PM
Visitation End:7:00 PM
Memorials:Fairfax Presbyterian Church, Community Hospital Auxiliary or Fairfax Improvement Foundation
Funeral Home:Schooler Funeral Home
Cemetery:Pleasant Ridge Cemetery, Fairfax, Missouri
