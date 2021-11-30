Pat Havener
Celebration of Life:Funeral
Name:Patricia "Pat" Havener
Pronunciation: 
Age:86 
From:Essex, Iowa
Previous: 
Day and Date:Monday, December 6, 2021
Time:2:00 p.m.
Location:Hackett-Livingston Funeral Home
Visitation Location:Hackett-Livingston Funeral Home 
Visitation Date:Monday, December 6, 2021 
Visitation Start:10:00 a.m. 
Visitation End:2:00 p.m. 
Memorials:Faith Covenant Church in Essex
Funeral Home:Hackett-Livingston Funeral Home of Shenandoah
Burial:Essex Cemetery
Notes:

Pat passed away on Monday, November 29, 2021 Bryan LGH West Hospital in Lincoln, Nebraska. 

Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at www.hackettlivingston.com.

