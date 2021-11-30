|Celebration of Life:
|Funeral
|Name:
|Patricia "Pat" Havener
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|86
|From:
|Essex, Iowa
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Monday, December 6, 2021
|Time:
|2:00 p.m.
|Location:
|Hackett-Livingston Funeral Home
|Visitation Location:
|Hackett-Livingston Funeral Home
|Visitation Date:
|Monday, December 6, 2021
|Visitation Start:
|10:00 a.m.
|Visitation End:
|2:00 p.m.
|Memorials:
|Faith Covenant Church in Essex
|Funeral Home:
|Hackett-Livingston Funeral Home of Shenandoah
|Burial:
|Essex Cemetery
|Notes:
Pat passed away on Monday, November 29, 2021 Bryan LGH West Hospital in Lincoln, Nebraska.
Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at www.hackettlivingston.com.
Patricia "Pat" Havener, 86 of Essex
Hackett Livingston Funeral Home
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Upcoming Birthdays
-
Nov 30
-
Nov 30
-
Nov 30
-
Nov 30
-
Dec 1
-
Dec 1
-
Dec 1
-
Dec 1
-
Dec 1
Anniversaries
-
Nov 30
-
Dec 2