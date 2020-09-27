Patricia Schmitt Penn
Buy Now
Service:Funeral
Name:Patricia Schmitt Penn 
Pronunciation: 
Age:92 
From:Sidney, IA 
Previous: 
Day and Date:Wednesday, September 30, 2020 
Time:2:00 PM 
Location:United Faith Church - Sidney IA 
Visitation Location:Crawford-Marshall Funeral Chapel - Sidney, IA
Visitation Day and Date:Tuesday, September 29, 2020 
Visitation Start:6:00 PM 
Visitation End:8:00 PM 
Memorials:Sidney United Faith Church OR Fremont County Historical Society 
Funeral Home:Crawford-Marshall Funeral Chapel - Sidney, IA
Cemetery:Sidney, IA Cemetery
Notes:

Per CDC Guidelines, please utilize Social Distancing and wear a Personal Mask.

Full obituaries may be viewed, online condolences sent and sign up for service notifications at our web site: www.marshallfuneral.com 

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.