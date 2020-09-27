|Service:
|Funeral
|Name:
|Patricia Schmitt Penn
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|92
|From:
|Sidney, IA
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Wednesday, September 30, 2020
|Time:
|2:00 PM
|Location:
|United Faith Church - Sidney IA
|Visitation Location:
|Crawford-Marshall Funeral Chapel - Sidney, IA
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Tuesday, September 29, 2020
|Visitation Start:
|6:00 PM
|Visitation End:
|8:00 PM
|Memorials:
|Sidney United Faith Church OR Fremont County Historical Society
|Funeral Home:
|Crawford-Marshall Funeral Chapel - Sidney, IA
|Cemetery:
|Sidney, IA Cemetery
|Notes:
Per CDC Guidelines, please utilize Social Distancing and wear a Personal Mask.
