Trish Wagoner Jones
Service:Memorial 
Name:Patricia (Trish) Wagoner Jones
Pronunciation: 
Age:59
From:Jacksonville, North Carolina
Previous:Clarinda, Iowa
Day and Date:Thursday, October 7, 2021
Time:11:00 a.m.
Location:Shepherd of the Valley Lutheran Church, 12650 Johnny Cake Ridge Road, Apple Valley, Minnesota 55124
Visitation Location:Shepherd of the Valley Lutheran Church, Apple Valley, Minnesota
Visitation Day and Date:Thursday, October 7, 2021
Visitation Start:10:00 a.m.
Visitation End:11:00 a.m.
Memorials:In her name
Funeral Home:Ritchie Funeral Home of Clarinda, Iowa
Cemetery: 
Notes:

Trish is the daughter of Bruce and Jean Wagoner and graduated from Clarinda High School 1980. Memories may be shared with the family at www.ritchiefuneralhome.com

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.