|Service:
|Memorial
|Name:
|Patricia (Trish) Wagoner Jones
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|59
|From:
|Jacksonville, North Carolina
|Previous:
|Clarinda, Iowa
|Day and Date:
|Thursday, October 7, 2021
|Time:
|11:00 a.m.
|Location:
|Shepherd of the Valley Lutheran Church, 12650 Johnny Cake Ridge Road, Apple Valley, Minnesota 55124
|Visitation Location:
|Shepherd of the Valley Lutheran Church, Apple Valley, Minnesota
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Thursday, October 7, 2021
|Visitation Start:
|10:00 a.m.
|Visitation End:
|11:00 a.m.
|Memorials:
|In her name
|Funeral Home:
|Ritchie Funeral Home of Clarinda, Iowa
|Cemetery:
|Notes:
Trish is the daughter of Bruce and Jean Wagoner and graduated from Clarinda High School 1980. Memories may be shared with the family at www.ritchiefuneralhome.com
Patricia (Trish) Wagoner Jones, 59, of Jacksonville, North Carolina
Ritchie Funeral Home
