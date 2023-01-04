|Service:
|Patrick A. Blanchard, Jr.
|37
|Minot, North Dakota
|Loess Hills Funeral Home - Glenwood, IA
|Tuesday, January 10, 2023
|5:00 p.m.
|7:00 p.m.
|In lieu of flowers, the family request that memorials go to his children
|Loess Hills Funeral Home - Glenwood
|Private family burial - Waubonsie Cemetry, Glenwood
Condolences may be shared on his tribute page at https://www.loesshillsfuneralhome.com/obituary/652221/patrick-a.-blanchard-jr/
Patrick A. Blanchard, Jr., 37, Minot, ND
Loess Hills Funeral Homes
