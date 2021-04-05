Patrick Dennis Johnson
Service:Graveside
Name:Patrick Dennis Johnson
Age:71
From:Livingston, Texas
Previous:Clarinda, Iowa
Day and Date:Saturday, April 10, 2021
Time:11:00 AM
Location:Clarinda, Iowa Cemetery
Memorials:In lieu of flowers the family requests memorials be directed to the American Cancer Society
Funeral Home:Ritchie Funeral Home of Clarinda, Iowa
Masks and social distancing will be required.

Condolences and memories may be shared at www.ritchiefuneralhome.com

https://www.facebook.com/pages/Ritchie-Funeral-Home/169782679712324

