Service:Pending
Name:Patrick J. Maher
Pronunciation: 
Age:82
From:Sun City West, Arizona
Previous:Imogene, Iowa
Day and Date: 
Time: 
Location: 
Visitation Location: 
Visitation Day and Date: 
Visitation Start: 
Visitation End: 
Memorials: 
Funeral Home:Nishna Valley Funeral & Cremation Service - Shenandoah, IA
Burial: 
Notes:

Patrick J. Maher, former Auctioneer from Imogene, passed away on Tuesday, June 8, 2021 in Sun City West, Arizona.

Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at: swimemorial.com

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.