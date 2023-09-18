Service:Memorial Graveside Service and Inurnment will be held at a later date
Name: Patrick M. Casey
Pronunciation: 
Age: 70
From: Rock Port, Missouri
Previous: 
Day and Date: 
Time: 
Location: 
Visitation Location: There is no visitation
Visitation Day and Date: 
Visitation Start: 
Visitation End: 
Memorials: Rock Port Nutrition Site, Rock Port
Funeral Home: Minter Funeral Chapel, Rock Port
Cemetery: Battlement Mesa, Parachute, Colorado
Notes: www.minterfuneralchapels.com

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.