Pat Stanbrough
Celebration of Life:Memorial Service
Name:Patrick M. "Pat" Stanbrough
Pronunciation: 
Age:53
From:Shenandoah, Iowa
Previous: 
Day and Date:Thursday, January 6, 2022
Time:10:30 a.m.
Location:Congregational Church in Shenandoah
Memorial Visitation Location:Hackett-Livingston Funeral Home in Shenandoah
Memorial Visitation Date:Wednesday, January 5, 2022 
Memorial Visitation Start:5:00 p.m.
Memorial Visitation End:7:00 p.m.
In Lieu of Flowers Memorials:To The Family
Funeral Home:Hackett-Livingston Funeral Home of Shenandoah
Burial of Cremains: 
Notes:

Pat passed away on Thursday, December 30, 2021 at Nebraska Medicine in Omaha, Nebraska.

Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at www.hackettlivingston.com.

