|Celebration of Life:
|Memorial Service
|Name:
|Patrick M. "Pat" Stanbrough
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|53
|From:
|Shenandoah, Iowa
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Thursday, January 6, 2022
|Time:
|10:30 a.m.
|Location:
|Congregational Church in Shenandoah
|Memorial Visitation Location:
|Hackett-Livingston Funeral Home in Shenandoah
|Memorial Visitation Date:
|Wednesday, January 5, 2022
|Memorial Visitation Start:
|5:00 p.m.
|Memorial Visitation End:
|7:00 p.m.
|In Lieu of Flowers Memorials:
|To The Family
|Funeral Home:
|Hackett-Livingston Funeral Home of Shenandoah
|Burial of Cremains:
|Notes:
Pat passed away on Thursday, December 30, 2021 at Nebraska Medicine in Omaha, Nebraska.
Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at www.hackettlivingston.com.
Patrick M. "Pat" Stanbrough, 53 of Shenandoah, Iowa
Hackett Livingston Funeral Home
