|Service:
|Mass of Christian Burial
|Name:
|Patrick Neuhalfen
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|50
|From:
|Glenwood, Iowa
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Saturday, February 5, 2022
|Time:
|10:00 a.m.
|Location:
|Holy Rosary Catholic Church, Glenwood, Iowa
|Visitation Location:
|Holy Rosary Catholic Church, Glenwood, Iowa
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Friday, February 4, 2022
|Visitation Start:
|6:00 p.m.
|Visitation End:
|8:00 p.m. with Rosary Service beginning at 8:00 p.m.
|Memorials:
|The family will direct memorials.
|Funeral Home:
|Peterson Mortuary, Glenwood, Iowa
|Cemetery:
|High Ridge Cemetery, Stanberry, MO Saturday, February 5, 2022 at 3:30 p.m.
|Notes:
|www.petersonmortuaryinc.com
