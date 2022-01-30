Service:Mass of Christian Burial
Name:Patrick Neuhalfen
Pronunciation: 
Age:50
From:Glenwood, Iowa
Previous: 
Day and Date:Saturday, February 5, 2022
Time:10:00 a.m.
Location:Holy Rosary Catholic Church, Glenwood, Iowa
Visitation Location:Holy Rosary Catholic Church, Glenwood, Iowa
Visitation Day and Date:Friday, February 4, 2022
Visitation Start:6:00 p.m.
Visitation End:8:00 p.m. with Rosary Service beginning at 8:00 p.m.
Memorials:The family will direct memorials.
Funeral Home:Peterson Mortuary, Glenwood, Iowa
Cemetery:High Ridge Cemetery, Stanberry, MO Saturday, February 5, 2022 at 3:30 p.m.
Notes: www.petersonmortuaryinc.com

