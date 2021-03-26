Patsy Aspedon
Service:Graveside Memorial
Name:Patsy Aspedon
Pronunciation: 
Age:78
From:Hamburg, IA
Previous: 
Day and Date:Saturday, April 3, 2021
Time:1:30 p.m.
Location:Riverton, IA Cemetery
Visitation Location:No visitation
Visitation Day and Date: 
Visitation Start: 
Visitation End: 
Memorials:Hamburg Rescue or Riverton Rescue
Funeral Home:Rash-Gude Funeral Home - Hamburg, IA
Cemetery: 
Notes:Condolences may be left at www.gudefuneralhomes.com

