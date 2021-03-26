Patsy Aspedon
Service: Graveside Memorial Service
Name: Patsy Aspedon
Pronunciation: 
Age: 78
From: Hamburg
Previous: 
Day and Date: Saturday, April 3, 2021
Time: 1:30 p.m.
Location: Riverton Cemetery - Riverton, IA
Visitation Location: No visitation
Visitation Day and Date: 
Visitation Start: 
Visitation End: 
Memorials: Hamburg Rescue or Riverton Rescue
Funeral Home: Rash-Gude Funeral Home - Hamburg, IA
Cemetery: Riverton Cemetery
Notes:Condolences may be left at www.gudefuneralhomes.com

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.