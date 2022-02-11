|Service:
|Graveside service
|Name:
|Patsy Davison
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|86
|From:
|Clarinda, Iowa
|Day and Date:
|Tuesday, February 15, 2022
|Time:
|11:00 a.m.
|Location:
|Butler Cemetery, Shambaugh, Iowa
|Visitation Location:
|Ritchie Funeral Home, Clarinda, Iowa
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Monday, February 14, 2022
|Visitation Start:
|5:00 p.m.
|Visitation End:
|7:00 p.m.
|Memorials:
|Butler Cemetery, Shambaugh, Iowa
|Funeral Home:
|Ritchie Funeral Home of Clarinda, Iowa
|Cemetery:
|Butler Cemetery, Shambaugh, Iowa
|Notes:
Patsy passed away Friday, February 11, 2022 at Goldenrod Manor, Clarinda, Iowa. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.ritchiefuneralhome.com
Patsy Davison, 86, of Clarinda, Iowa
Ritchie Funeral Home
