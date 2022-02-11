Patsy Davison
Service: Graveside service
Name: Patsy Davison
Pronunciation: 
Age: 86
From: Clarinda, Iowa
Previous: 
Day and Date: Tuesday, February 15, 2022
Time: 11:00 a.m.
Location: Butler Cemetery, Shambaugh, Iowa
Visitation Location: Ritchie Funeral Home, Clarinda, Iowa
Visitation Day and Date: Monday, February 14, 2022
Visitation Start: 5:00 p.m.
Visitation End: 7:00 p.m.
Memorials: Butler Cemetery, Shambaugh, Iowa
Funeral Home:Ritchie Funeral Home of Clarinda, Iowa
Cemetery: Butler Cemetery, Shambaugh, Iowa
Notes:

Patsy passed away Friday, February 11, 2022 at Goldenrod Manor, Clarinda, Iowa. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.ritchiefuneralhome.com

