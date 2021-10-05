|Service:
|Celebration of Life Memorial
|Name:
|Pattee Zellmer
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|62
|From:
|Creston, Iowa
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Thursday, October 7, 2021
|Time:
|10:30 a.m.
|Location:
|Powers Funeral Home ~ Creston
|Visitation Location:
|Powers Funeral Home ~ Creston
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Wednesday, October 6, 2021
|Visitation Start:
|5:00 p.m.
|Visitation End:
|7:00 p.m. with family receiving friends
|Memorials:
|In lieu of flowers, memorials me be given to an education fund for her 3 grandsons, to be established by the family
|Funeral Home:
|Powers Funeral Home ~ Creston
|Cemetery:
|Graceland Cemetery, south of Creston, at a later date
|Notes:
Open visitation will be Wednesday from 2:00 - 7:00 p.m.
**The memorial service will be available to watch via Live Stream with the link on www.powersfh.com under the events section**
Online condolences may be left at http://www.powersfh.com/
Pattee Zellmer, 62, of Creston, Iowa
Powers Funeral Home
