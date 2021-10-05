Pattee Zellmer, 62, of Creston, Iowa
Service:Celebration of Life Memorial 
Name:Pattee Zellmer
Pronunciation: 
Age:62
From:Creston, Iowa
Previous: 
Day and Date:Thursday, October 7, 2021
Time:10:30 a.m.
Location:Powers Funeral Home ~ Creston
Visitation Location:Powers Funeral Home ~ Creston
Visitation Day and Date:Wednesday, October 6, 2021
Visitation Start:5:00 p.m.
Visitation End:7:00 p.m. with family receiving friends
Memorials:In lieu of flowers, memorials me be given to an education fund for her 3 grandsons, to be established by the family
Funeral Home:Powers Funeral Home ~ Creston
Cemetery:Graceland Cemetery, south of Creston, at a later date
Notes:

Open visitation will be Wednesday from 2:00 - 7:00 p.m.

**The memorial service will be available to watch via Live Stream with the link on www.powersfh.com under the events section**

Online condolences may be left at http://www.powersfh.com/

