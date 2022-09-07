|Service:
|Memorial Service
|Name:
|Patty Peterson
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|87
|From:
|Shenandoah, Iowa
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Friday, Sept 9th
|Time:
|1:00pm
|Location:
|Presbyterian Church Shenandoah, Iowa
|Visitation Location:
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Visitation Start:
|Visitation End:
|Memorials:
|Funeral Home:
|Cemetery:
|Notes:
|Reception in basement after service
