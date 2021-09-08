|Service:
|Private Family Graveside
|Name:
|Paul Allen Johnson
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|74
|From:
|Arnold's Park, Iowa
|Previous:
|Shenandoah, Iowa
|Day and Date:
|Time:
|Location:
|Okoboji View Cemetery With Military Honors
|Visitation Location:
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Visitation Start:
|Visitation End:
|Memorials:
|Funeral Home:
|Schuchert - Lentz Funeral Home in Spirit Lake, Iowa
|Cemetery:
|Notes:
|A celebration of life service will be announced at a later date.
