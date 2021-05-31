Service:Memorial  Graveside Service and Inurnment
Name:Paul Hubbard, Sr.
Pronunciation: 
Age:93
From:Fairfax, Missouri
Previous: 
Day and Date:Sunday, June 6, 2021
Time:2 PM
Location:Pleasant Ridge Cemetery, Fairfax, Missouri
Visitation Location: 
Visitation Day and Date: 
Visitation Start: 
Visitation End: 
Memorials: 
Funeral Home:Schooler Funeral Home Fairfax/Craig
Cemetery: 
Notes: 

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.