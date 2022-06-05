Service: Memorial Service
Name: Paul L. Doughty
Pronunciation: 
Age: 62
From: Albany, Missouri
Previous: 
Day and Date: Thursday, June 9, 2022
Time: 1:00 P.M.
Location: Davis Funeral Home, Tarkio, Missouri.
Visitation Location: There is no visitation.
Visitation Day and Date: 
Visitation Start: 
Visitation End: 
Memorials:

 Albany United Methodist Church, Albany, Missouri

Funeral Home: Davis Funeral Home, Tarkio.
Cemetery: Private Family Inurnment will be held at a later date.
Notes: www.minterfuneralchapels.com

